Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Ebay gets boost from holiday sales and stay-at-home buyers

Shares of the company up nearly 9% in extended trading after earnings release

close
Morning Business Outlook: EBay is selling the online ticket exchange site StubHub for $4 billion; Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' tops Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as the most streamed show in the U.S.video

EBay to sell StubHub; Disney+ tops Netflix with new series

Morning Business Outlook: EBay is selling the online ticket exchange site StubHub for $4 billion; Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian' tops Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as the most streamed show in the U.S.

E-commerce firm eBay Inc on Wednesday topped Wall Street expectations for holiday-quarter revenue and current-quarter sales estimates, as more homebound buyers flocked to its platform for shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the company jumped about 9% to $63 in extended trade.

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON EBAY

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors, leading to a surge in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's online business.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
EBAYEBAY INC.58.04+0.71+1.24%

Ebay said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Annual active buyers grew by 7%, to a total of 185 million global active buyers, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.