E. Coli outbreak in four state sparks recall in raw milk product: CDC

An E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese has hit four states, leaving at least ten people ill.

According to a press release from the Center of Disease Control (CDC), Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese has been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

The agency said that the cheese was sold nationwide at popular retailers like Sprout's Market, Erewhon Market and H-E-B.

The ten people who are ill with E. coli live in: California, Texas, Utah and Colorado.

Four of the people infected have been hospitalized, the CDC said.

No one has died from the E. Coli outbreak.

The CDC said that the recall effect Raw Farm's cheddar cheese in all sizes of blocks and shredded packages.

The agency said that the infected cheddar cheese affects both original and jalapeño flavors.

The CDC advised that anyone who bought the infected Raw Foods' cheddar cheese should immediately throw it away, wash surfaces that may have come into contact with the cheese and contact healthcare providers.

The CDC said that the symptoms included diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue and losing color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.

E. coli, also known as Escherichia coli, is a large and diverse group of bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals.

Raw Farm LLC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.