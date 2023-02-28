Dollar Tree fined over $250,000 for safety violations that endangered workers: 'Pattern of disregard'

Dollar Tree was hit with a substantial fine by the U.S. government after a Texas location was found to be skirting workplace safety regulations.

"Soon after federal workplace safety inspectors arrived at a Dollar Tree store in Mount Pleasant, Texas, they found the national discount retailer again shortchanging employee safety — continuing a pattern of disregard dating back to 2017 — by allowing storeroom merchandise to block exits and walkways and stacking boxes high enough to fall on workers," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a recent news release.

The department has proposed $254,478 in penalties and said that an investigation Sept. 7 discovered "blocked exit routes that exposed employees to fire hazards."

"They also discovered boxes stacked at unstable heights with the potential to seriously injure workers," the press release stated.

The Labor Department also found that passageways, storage rooms and working surfaces were not kept "orderly and sanitary."

"In the event of an emergency, workers and others must have fast and safe access to unblocked exit routes," said Eric S. Harbin, regional administrator for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Houston.

"Our inspectors found merchandise and other equipment blocking walkways and an emergency exit, this time in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Retailers like Dollar Tree that fail to make sure their stores’ storage areas are organized and safe are endangering everyone who works and shops there."

The press release said Dollar Tree, one of the nation's largest retail chains with more than 16,000 locations, has more than 300 OSHA violations after more than 500 inspections.

"Blocked exit routes, unsafe working areas and unsafely stacked boxes and merchandise are all too commonly found by workplace safety inspectors," the government stated.

Dollar Tree has 15 days to pay the fine, request a meeting with OSHA or contest the findings.

"We are focused on maintaining a safe environment for our associates and customers and ensuring our stores comply with all health and safety regulations," Dollar Tree Chief Communications Officer Kristin Tetreault told Fox Business. "We take the issues identified in our Mount Pleasant, Texas, store seriously and have remediated the issues."