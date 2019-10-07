Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Disney opens new stores in 25 Target locations

By FOXBusiness
Target is now the happiest place on Earth.

That’s because the retailer will start selling Disney products. In a statement Monday, the company announced that media giant Disney will open in-store locations at 25 Target stores in the United States, and roll out a “new digital experience” online on its mobile app.

In store, shoppers will be able to browse and purchase more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations.

The “shop-in-shops” will be located near Target’s children’s clothing and toy aisles, offering music, games, interactive displays and a seating area for families.

“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that’s truly immersive and unique,” Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said.

“Guests will be able to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love in a meaningful way, while accessing the latest and greatest Disney products, including items previously only available at Disney retail locations.”

Disney anticipates it will debut stores in 40 more Target locations by October 2020.

Shares of Target are up 65 percent on the year and Disney is 19 percent higher.