Dick's Sporting Goods launches inclusive athletic apparel line

Dick’s Sporting Goods has released a new line of apparel.

The athletic retailer announced the launch of its new line, DSG, on last week and held an event in California Monday to mark the occasion.

The Pasadena, California, event was complete with a special guest appearance -- “Full House” star Candace Cameron-Bure led a workout for women in attendance.

The new DSG line, according to an Aug. 1 press release, “is designed to make sport accessible for every athlete and every family.”

"We saw an opportunity to better serve more athletes by designing quality products at a value that fits everyone," Nina Barjesteh, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Dick’s Sporting Goods, said in the release.

"DSG is a brand with a purpose that is born from sport and has something to offer every athlete, no matter their size, skill, age or budget. We look forward to supporting more athletes on every step of their athletic journey," Barjesteh added.

The new line covers apparel for men, women and children. In the release, the company touts the new line’s affordability -- ranging in price from $15 to $40 -- and various sizes, as small as XXS and as large as XL.

DSG also has back-to-school products including lunch boxes, backpacks and athletic gear.

According to the release, some of the profits from the DSG line will even go toward helping youth sports.

“For every DSG item purchased, 1 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program to help save youth sports,” the release said.

The new line was first available in stores across the U.S. and online starting on Aug. 1, according to the release.