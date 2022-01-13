Crime will create a 'recession of unprecedented proportions,' retail expert warns

While reacting to continued supply chain disruptions and empty shelves across America, Strategic Resource Group Managing Director Burt Flickinger warned that organized crime and thefts will only worsen the "proverbial retail wasteland" shoppers are seeing now.

BURT FLICKINGER: It is a proverbial retail wasteland… People can't get their prescriptions filled at Duane Reade because of limited availability of workers and security…

Crime is going to create a recession of unprecedented proportions between workers not being able to work, shoppers not being able to shop and retailers not being able to sell.

