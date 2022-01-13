Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Crime will create a 'recession of unprecedented proportions,' retail expert warns

Rising crime will only worsen the 'proverbial retail wasteland,' Burt Flickinger said

Rising crime to exacerbate ‘proverbial retail wasteland’: Expert

While reacting to continued supply chain disruptions and empty shelves across America, Strategic Resource Group Managing Director Burt Flickinger warned that organized crime and thefts will only worsen the "proverbial retail wasteland" shoppers are seeing now.

DALLAS DRUG STORE SHELVES WIPED OUT OF COLD MEDICINE AMID OMICRON SURGE: ‘NEW TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE’

BURT FLICKINGER: It is a proverbial retail wasteland… People can't get their prescriptions filled at Duane Reade because of limited availability of workers and security…

Crime is going to create a recession of unprecedented proportions between workers not being able to work, shoppers not being able to shop and retailers not being able to sell.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Manufacturers ‘bare the shame’ on empty shelves: Flickinger

