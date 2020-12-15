Costco selling giant bottle of Veuve Clicquot – and it isn't cheap

Costco is stepping up its alcohol game with a whopping six-liter bottle of Veuve Clicquot's Yellow Label champagne just in time for New Year's Eve.

The French luxury wine has been used for decades to market important celebrations, including New Year's. However, for consumers looking to ring in the new year in a few weeks, this particular bottle will cost a pretty penny.

The $830 bottle, which holds roughly the equivalent of eight bottles of Veuve Clicquot's Yellow Label champagne, was spotted by the Costco Empties Instagram account.

"Do you need a 6L bottle of @Veuveclicquot to get you through the rest of 2020? Well, @costco has you covered," the Instagram post read.

It's not clear how many Costco locations have this offering.

Costo is known for selling items in larger quantities compared to its rival retailers. In some cases, it will take the portion of an item to the next level.

The typical Veuve Clicquot's Yellow Label champagne bottle is roughly 750ml. In fact, Costco stores in Canada offer the 750ml option.

Veuve Clicquot's Yellow Label is "the signature of Veuve Clicquot’s quality and style," according to Veuve Clicquot's website.

The drink blends 30%-45% reserve wines with grapes from 50 to 60 different crus, which is a vineyard or group of vineyards.

The drink carries the aroma of yellow and white fruits as well as vanilla.

