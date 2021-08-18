Costco shoppers see toilet paper, water shortage amid Delta variant

Customers may be leaving Costco empty-handed amid supply shortages.

Toilet paper, paper towels, water and various other groceries are just some household items users are saying are missing from store shelves with shoppers complaining on social media about items that are out-of-stock, reminiscent of days during the early pandemic when shoppers were buying in bulk before lockdowns.

"What is wrong with people? Did we not learn from last year at all? I pulled up to Costco and they are out of toilet paper and water. These people never learn #toxictuesday," one user tweeted.

Another user who could not find any bottled water on shelves or toilet paper said the scarcity "could be a sign of the times."

A shortage of food items like canned dog food, chips, oils, frozen chicken nuggets and Costco-brand sauces were also reported to be in short supply at select locations, according to a report from Eat This, Not That. The outlet noted some Costco stores implemented a purchase limit on five cases of any brand of water.

A Reddit user last month snapped a photo of a Costco sign that read, "We are currently out of water. There is not yet an ETA for out next delivery. We apologize for the inconvenience."

A spokeswoman for Costco declined to comment on supply shortages.