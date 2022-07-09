Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Costco

Costco raises prices on food court soft drinks, chicken bake

Wholesale retailer Costco reported June net sales of $22.78B

close
Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow explains how private drillers in the U.S. are stepping up amid record prices.  video

Consumers turning to Costco for cheaper gas

Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow explains how private drillers in the U.S. are stepping up amid record prices. 

Costco has reportedly raised the prices on two of its food court items. 

According to Business Insider, the national price hikes on its chicken bake and 20-ounce soda were confirmed by a location in Rochester, New York, as well as food courts in other locations.

The chicken bake now sells for $1 more than in June, at $3.99. 

The price of the soda has increased by 10 cents, up to $0.69.

COSTCO ROTISSERIE CHICKENS TIED TO BIRD MISTREATMENT LAWSUIT

Costco food court line is seen in California

Customers wait in line to order below signage for the Costco Kirkland Signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which has maintained the same price since 1985 despite consumer price increases and inflation, at the food court outside a Costco Wholesale (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to research compiled by Wells Fargo ahead of the Fourth of July holiday – using data from Urner Barry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Nielsen and Bureau of Labor Statistics – chicken prices have soared this year. 

Retail prices for wings and chicken breasts are up 38% and 24.3%, respectively. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 501.54 +6.59 +1.33%

The bank said that soda prices are also up 13% from last year, as well as competing beverage favorites.

A shopper at Costco

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A consumer shops in a Costco store on September 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last week, Costco Wholesale Corporation reported net sales of $22.78 billion for the retail month of June. 

Costco shopping cart

New York City, New York, U.S. June 29 2015: A shopping cart in a Costco store (iStock / iStock)

That marks an increase of 20.4% from $18.92 billion last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For the 44 weeks ended July 3, 2022, the company reported net sales of $188.34 billion, or an increase of 16.9% from $161.09 billion during the same period in 2021.

The retail giant did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment. 