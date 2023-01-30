Colorado hardware store robbed in broad daylight: 'Decriminalized theft' is the problem

Todd Erwin said retail crime is rocking his Colorado Ace Hardware store daily, and the problem that once consisted of petty thieves and small shoplifting has since escalated into something much worse.

"We're getting hit every single day," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

Erwin, whose family has owned Ace Hardware stores for generations, said what used to be recurring petty theft has since become much bolder and more organized, with criminals bringing along tools to get away with larger items.

"It's pretty brazen. They're coming in with organized crime – cell phones, getaway vehicles, working against our management team. The petty theft that it used to be every day, now it's the big, brazen large-ticket items, just walking out of our doors with hundreds of dollars every single day," he said.

Erwin added that thieves bringing in weapons is "definitely a concern" for his employees, but said that hiring security to keep watch would be "extremely expensive."



Bartiromo reported that Jefferson County, Colorado, where Erwin's store is located, has experienced an 80% year-over-year crime hike, and the pandemic of lawlessness is wreaking havoc on more stores than his.



Erwin said policy, including "decriminalized theft" contributed to the problem.

"I'd like to talk to the governor. I'd like to see legislation change. They've basically decriminalized theft. Anything less than $2,000 is a misdemeanor. Unfortunately, the law enforcement have their hands strapped as well… if they are able to apprehend these suspects, they write them a ticket, let them walk, and they're stealing [again] that afternoon," he said.

Erwin added that he would also like to see Big Tech companies receive pushback for giving the thieves a platform that enables them to sell goods stolen from the store.

"We need some help from government to not allow that to happen," he stressed.

Other hardware and home improvement stores have addressed concerns over organized thefts, prompting Lowe's Companies, Inc. to invent a new system using RFID [Radio Frequency Identity] chips, scanners and blockchain that would render stolen items inoperable and, therefore, useless.

The successfully-tested system known as "Project Unlock" is said to provide a seamless shopping experience for customers who legitimately purchase items from store locations.

