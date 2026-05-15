Coca-Cola shutting down California facility after more than a century

A large Coca-Cola bottling plant in Southern California will shut down permanently this summer, ending a longstanding relationship between the company and the city.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling made the announcement in a May 8 WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice – a legally required 60-day "heads-up" that employers must give to workers before a major layoff or office closure.

"We regularly assess our locations, products, and services to ensure we can continue driving sustainable growth and innovation across our business," a spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling wrote to SFGATE. "As such, we have announced the closure of our Ventura Distribution Center and the transfer of operations to our other Southern California facilities."

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The closure of the Ventura plant will impact 85 employees, the company said.

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"Most (78) will be reassigned to other RCCB facilities," the spokesperson said. "Additionally, affected employees have the option of applying for any open roles for which they are qualified within RCCB and our sister companies."

The last day of operations will be July 10, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling said. The roles slated for elimination include drivers, fleet mechanics, merchandisers and customer growth representatives.

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The facility was most recently used as a distribution center. The closure will end Ventura's long relationship with Coca-Cola, which spanned more than a century, according to local reports.

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FOX Business has reached out to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the city of Ventura for further comment.

A Coca-Cola plant in American Canyon, California, closed last year, laying off 135 employees in August 2025. That same month, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling closed its Salinas plant after more than seven decades, SFGATE reported.