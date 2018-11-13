Chick-Fil-A to give out $1M in free chicken sandwiches for delivery launch

Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches to coincide with the launch of its new delivery partnership with DoorDash, the fast-food chain said in a press release.

The company rolled out on-demand delivery at more than 1,100 U.S. restaurants on Tuesday. Customers who order through the DoorDash app or website and use the promo code “CFADELIVERY” on orders of $5 or more will receive one of the free sandwiches.

Chick-Fil-A’s chicken sandwich costs $4.99, according to the company’s menu, meaning that the chain’s giveaway has a total retail value of around $1 million.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

The offer is valid until the chain gives out 200,000 sandwiches or through Tuesday, Nov. 20. Free sandwiches are limited to one per customer, and orders must be submitted after 10:30 a.m. local time to be eligible.

Chick-fil-A began testing a delivery partnership with DoorDash in select markets in 2017. For the nationwide rollout, deliveries will be limited to a 10-mile radius around store locations to ensure quality, the chain said.