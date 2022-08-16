Capri Sun flavor recalled for possibly containing 'cleaning solution'

Thousands of cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages have been recalled for possibly containing a cleaning solution.

"The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," a statement by owner Kraft Heinz reads.

The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.

The recall involves about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The "Best When Used By" date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the store where it was purchased to receive a refund.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.