Product Recalls

Capri Sun flavor recalled for possibly containing 'cleaning solution'

'Best When Used By' date on the Capri Sun Wild Cherry packages is June 25, 2023

Thousands of cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages have been recalled for possibly containing a cleaning solution.

"The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," a statement by owner Kraft Heinz reads.   

The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.

The recall involves about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The "Best When Used By" date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz logo outside

FILE - This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, file photo shows the Kraft logo outside of the company's headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the store where it was purchased to receive a refund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 