Coworker helps cops break up possible mass shooting at hotel

A potential mass shooting may have been prevented in California on Tuesday when Long Beach Police arrested Rodolfo Montoya, 37, at his home in Huntington Beach.

Montoya was a cook at the Long Beach Marriott hotel, located close to the airport. He allegedly told a co-worker about his plans to shoot up the hotel and anyone he encountered --- including fellow employees and guests --- as a result of an HR-related issue that he was having at work.

His concerned co-worker alerted hotel management, who then informed the Long Beach Police on Monday. Montoya was quickly investigated and taken into custody at his home, where several weapons, including an assault rifle, high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear were discovered. It is against the law to possess assault rifles and high-capacity magazines in the state of California.

Montoya was arrested on manufacturing and distributing assault weapons, possession of an assault weapon, and making a criminal threat. And he is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

“In recent months, we have seen several tragic incidents that have resulted in many lives lost,” Long Beach Chief of Police Robert G. Luna told FOX Business. “The witnesses who came forward and the diligence of our employees involved in this investigation very likely prevented a threat of violence and saved many lives."

"We want to thank the hotel employee for bringing this information forward," Luna continued. "This incident is excellent example of the 'See Something, Say Something' philosophy and how critical it is to report suspicious activity to law enforcement."

