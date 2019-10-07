Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Best Buy to host holiday hiring fairs across US

By Fox Business
close
Fox Business Briefs: Retailer Target is beefing up its staff for the upcoming holiday season.video

Target set to hire more than 130,000 employees for the holiday season

Fox Business Briefs: Retailer Target is beefing up its staff for the upcoming holiday season.

Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees as it joins other retailers in preparing for the upcoming holiday rush.

Continue Reading Below

The country's largest tech retailer is expected to hold job fairs across the country to fill positions within its stores and select warehouses.

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS...

AMAZON GOING ON US HIRING SPREE
AUTONATION EMBARKS ON HIRING SPREE AMID TECHNICIAN SHORTAGE
AMAZON TO COMPETE FOR SKILLED VETS IN DC HIRING SPREE: REPORT

The hiring fairs for in-store positions will take place at all Best Buy locations throughout the county on Oct. 10 and 11. https://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=bwnews&sty=20191007005105r1&sid=web02&distro=nx&lang=enfrom noon until 7 p.m. The hiring fairs for warehouse positions will be held on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at the following locations

  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Bloomington, Minn.
  • Chicago, Ill.
  • Chino, Calif.
  • Compton, Calif.
  • Findlay, Ohio
  • New York, N.Y.
  • Nichols, N.Y.
  • Ontario, Calif.
  • Shepherdsville, Ky.
  • St. Louis, Mo.

The company is offering new seasonal hires competitive wages, 401(k) eligibility and an employee discount, as well as a flexible schedule.

The news follows similar announcements from companies who expect to be deluged by holiday shoppers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Friday, Macy's announced it was hiring about 80,000 seasonal workers this holiday season and will hold a "national hiring event" on Oct. 24 at all of its outlets across the country, including distribution, fulfillment and call centers.

Target announced in September its plans to hire more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, while UPS announced it was expecting to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS