Best Buy to host holiday hiring fairs across US

Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees as it joins other retailers in preparing for the upcoming holiday rush.

The country's largest tech retailer is expected to hold job fairs across the country to fill positions within its stores and select warehouses.

The hiring fairs for in-store positions will take place at all Best Buy locations throughout the county on Oct. 10 and 11. from noon until 7 p.m. The hiring fairs for warehouse positions will be held on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at the following locations

Atlanta, Ga.

Bloomington, Minn.

Chicago, Ill.

Chino, Calif.

Compton, Calif.

Findlay, Ohio

New York, N.Y.

Nichols, N.Y.

Ontario, Calif.

Shepherdsville, Ky.

St. Louis, Mo.

The company is offering new seasonal hires competitive wages, 401(k) eligibility and an employee discount, as well as a flexible schedule.

The news follows similar announcements from companies who expect to be deluged by holiday shoppers.

On Friday, Macy's announced it was hiring about 80,000 seasonal workers this holiday season and will hold a "national hiring event" on Oct. 24 at all of its outlets across the country, including distribution, fulfillment and call centers.

Target announced in September its plans to hire more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, while UPS announced it was expecting to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

