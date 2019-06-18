Best Buy to sell Flywheel, NordicTrack in-home workout equipment

Best Buy is getting on the health and fitness track.

The electronics retailer announced Tuesday it would start selling at-home fitness equipment from Flywheel Sports, NordicTrack, NormaTec, Hyperice and Hydrow, in order to help customers “use technology to live better, healthier lives."

“We know there’s a growing intersection between fitness and technology, and no one knows tech like we do” Jason Bonfig, Best Buy's chief merchandising officer, said in the statement. “We’ve promised our customers we’ll help enrich their lives, including their health and wellness, by using technology. This is a great example of how we’re living up to that commitment.”

Last year, Best Buy purchased health technology company GreatCall, which focuses on safety solutions for the elderly.

GreatCall makes a range of products for seniors, including mobile products and connected devices. It also manufactures the Jitterbug — which links users to a range of care services and information — and a one-touch button that connects seniors to a hotline in the event of emergencies, in addition to detecting falls.

Best Buy announced Tuesday it would begin selling in-home fitness equipment including stationary bikes from Flywheel Sports and treadmills from NordicTrack. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Best Buy’s newest fitness offerings include stationary bikes, a rowing machine, treadmills and exercise recovery equipment, which can be purchased online starting Tuesday. Many of the machines will be connected to trainers and classes.

By the end of the year, more than 100 Best Buy stores will also have specific fitness spaces. Best Buy staff will also get special training on the equipment and how to install it, the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BBY BEST BUY 69.34 +2.71 +4.07%

Best Buy reported a net income of $265 million, or 98 cents per share, during the fiscal first quarter. Adjusted earnings came to $1.02 per share, beating Wall Street expectations by 14 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose to $9.14 billion in the period, meeting Wall Street expectations.

For the current quarter ending in August, Best Buy said it expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.

It still expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea and The Associated Press contributed to this report.