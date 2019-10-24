Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond pulls painted pumpkins over blackface complaints

Associated Press
close
FBN's Cheryl Casone on Starbucks introducing pumpkin cream cold brew coffee and a new poll revealing how dedicated pumpkin spice fans are.video

How dedicated are pumpkin spice fans?

FBN's Cheryl Casone on Starbucks introducing pumpkin cream cold brew coffee and a new poll revealing how dedicated pumpkin spice fans are.

NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond has removed pumpkins painted black with white mouths following complaints they were offensive because they resembled blackface.

Continue Reading Below

News 12-Westchester reports the black pumpkins were placed on a porch outside a law firm in Nyack, New York, as part of a Halloween display. They were removed less than 48 hours later after some community members complained.

Law firm partner Mary Marzolla says the pumpkins were never meant to offend anyone and the firm represents people "of all colors and faiths."

Associate Alak Shah says the pumpkins did not personally offend him, but since it did offend someone the firm took them down.

Bed Bath & Beyond apologized, saying any offense was unintentional and that it "immediately removed" the pumpkins from sale.