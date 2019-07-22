Apple closes Hong Kong stores early amid unrest: report

Apple reportedly shut down its Hong Kong stores early Monday over concerns related to escalating violence.

It was one of the numerous businesses that closed or sent workers home early Monday, the day after violent confrontations between police and demonstrators, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple’s website showed at least three locations with “special store hours,” closing at 4 p.m. local time instead of the usual 9-10 p.m.

More than 100,000 people marched through Hong Kong on Sunday, demanding democracy and an investigation into police use of force at earlier demonstrations, The Associated Press reported.

People returning home were later attacked inside a subway station. The attackers appeared to be targeting the pro-democracy demonstrators, according to the report. At least 45 people were injured, including 15 who remained hospitalized later Monday.

Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive, said allegations that police had worked with the attackers were “unfounded,” the AP reported.

Fourteen other people were injured Sunday night when police cleared demonstrators, according to the report. Police said protestors threw bricks and petrol bombs at them.

When Hong Kong returned to China from British rule, the city was given additional freedoms not allowed in the rest of the country. Protesters began holding mass demonstrations in Hong Kong earlier this year in response to a bill that would have allowed citizens to be extradited to mainland China for trials in courts under Communist Party control.

Lam has said the bill “is dead,” but the marches have continued as demonstrators fear the pro-Beijing government will take away some of their rights.