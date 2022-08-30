American-made wine company ‘excited, proud’ to move manufacturing back to US

After once being too small to meet American glass manufacturers’ volume quota, one U.S.-based wine startup is "excited and proud" to move production back home.

"After expanding distribution across the country, after achieving consistent triple-digit sales growth year-after-year and raising multiple seven figure rounds of investments, we are so excited and proud to be moving our glass manufacturing to the United States," Wander + Ivy founder and CEO Dana Spalding said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

Spadling’s company joins the growing list of American-made businesses switching to a strictly domestic supply chain due to overseas shipping delays and disruptions.

Since Wander + Ivy’s inception, Spalding has strived to combine convenience with premium quality and design. Each single-serving bottle is equipped with a screw-off top and certified organic wines, from white to red and rosé.

"We're so excited that we're able to not only hit that consumer seeking their convenient option, but also looking for a really high - quality product," Spalding said. "So for us, demand has been incredible and has really allowed us to have that consistent triple-digit growth year-over-year."

Though grocery store wine prices have increased 2.3% from July 2021 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wander + Ivy’s 6.3 ounce bottles retail anywhere between $6.99 to $7.99.

"We are direct to consumer to 39 states now and we are wholesale, meaning in-store on the retail shelf, in 12 states and growing," Spalding noted.

Wander + Ivy also aims to attract the health-conscious wine drinker, with the company’s founder noticing a trend amongst consumers who care about ingredients in wine just as the food they eat.

"When I founded the business in 2017, I didn't see anything natural and organic. And so when I founded it, I knew that I wanted one of the core differentiators to be organic," Spalding said. "I felt like it was something I wanted, and it wasn't existing in the marketplace."

Wander + Ivy’s wines are sourced from various award-winning, family-owned vineyards, according to its founder.

"So it's global in that sense," Spalding pointed out. "But the actual manufacturing of our raw goods, of the glass bottle and the cap, that is what we're bringing back to the table."