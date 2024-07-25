Amazon sold shirt reading 'The Only Good Trump Is A Dead One,' days after attempt on former President Trump

A seller on Amazon’s website had a shirt for sale this week, bearing the phrase, "The Only Good Trump Is a Dead One," but it has since been removed from the site.

The shirt, which was listed for $19.99 on the Amazon Fashion section of the site, was offered in 10 different colors, including black, navy blue, green, purple and pink. It also comes in a variety of sizes ranging from small to 3XL.

According to the description given on Amazon, the item is "great for anybody," whether it's for parents, grandparents, offspring, spouses or even a best friend.

The shirt is lightweight and comes in either a men’s classic fit or a women’s cut. The slogan has also been found on a hooded sweatshirt on the mega online retailer’s site, and on Thursday afternoon, a pullover hoodie was listed with the slogan, as well.

AMAZON VIOLATING OWN POLICY ON ‘OFFENSIVE’ GOODS BY SELLING ANTI-POLICE, PRO-ANTIFA MERCHANDISE

The shirts have been available on Amazon's site since July 6, just seven days before a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

On Thursday afternoon, the items appeared to have been removed from the site after FOX Business' inquiry.

Amazon did not respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

By allowing the item to be listed, the company appeared to have been violating its own corporate policy, which bans certain "offensive and controversial" materials.

In 2015, Amazon pulled the Confederate flag off its site after the tragic shooting of a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The company also removed the "Dukes of Hazzard" from its streaming service due to Confederate flag imagery and stopped the sale of leggings with Hindu gods after complaints.

TRUMP VP PICK SEN JD VANCE HAS NETFLIX MOVIE ABOUT HIS LIFE

"Amazon does not allow products that promote, incite or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views," the page read. "We'll also remove listings that graphically portray violence or victims of violence.

"We exercise judgment in allowing or prohibiting listings and we keep our global community of customers and cultural differences and sensitivities in mind when reviewing and making a decision on products," the page continued.

In addition, Amazon stated on its "Content Guidelines for Books" page that the company wouldn’t sell any book that it determined was "hate speech" or "advocates terrorism," among other restrictions.

SALES OF JD VANCE'S ‘HILLBILLY ELLEGY’ MEMOIR SPIKE AFTER TRUMP PICKS SENATOR AS RUNNING MATE

Despite the company's multiple disclaimers, the Amazon online marketplace contains many controversial products, including products that directly could be linked to inciting violence and hatred.

Amazon lists pro-Antifa, anti-police, and anti-Israel merchandise on its site, despite the items violating its corporate policy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A customer can buy "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" off of Amazon for just under $17, and with an Audible subscription, it's free. Amazon also carries anti-Antifa gear on its website, such as patches, pins, shirts and stickers.

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.