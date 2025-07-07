Amazon Prime Day kicks off massive summer discount season: How are Walmart and Target competing?

Amazon Prime Day officially gets underway today.

The e-commerce giant said Prime members will get discounts on items in a variety of different product categories over the course of the four-day event.

The company had preceded its July 8-11 Prime Day by rolling out early deals on apparel, groceries, certain Amazon devices and more.

What to know about Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s four days of Prime Day deals will last through Friday. Consumers must have a Prime membership in order to take advantage of the summer event’s discounts.

During Prime Day, Amazon said it would have "millions of deals with savings on pantry staples, and snacks for summer gatherings to home-improvement must-haves, back-to-school supplies, health and personal care finds, family-favorite toys, best-selling books, pet essentials, and even premium and luxury splurges."

Customers will be able to get an up to 50% discount on certain Amazon devices while the e-commerce giant holds Prime Day.

Among some of the other deals that Prime members can expect to see include up to 40% discounts on Bissel, iRobot, Tineco and Eufy floorcare products; up to 40% discounts on certain Tarte, Urban Decay and IT Cosmetics; up to 30% discounts on Barbie, Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh and Melissa & Doug toys; and up to 50% discounts on some Levi’s clothing, according to the company.

There will also be a plethora of savings offered on back-to-school items like laptops, school supplies, backpacks and dorm room necessities.

During certain parts of Prime Day, the e-commerce giant said it plans to launch deals "as often as every five minutes."

Prime members will also see "Today’s Big Deals" amid the four days of discounts. Those "daily deal drops," which are new this year, will center on certain themes.

Amazon Vice President of North America Marketing and Prime Tech Carmen Nestares touted Prime Day as demonstrating "why Prime continues to be the best membership in retail, combining exceptional savings with the convenience of fast free delivery and exclusive benefits all in one membership."

Last year’s Prime Day event only lasted two days. The e-commerce giant said after Prime Day 2024 had ended that it saw "record sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous Prime Day event."

Other retailers look to compete

Other retailers will also hold multi-day summer sales events.

Walmart similarly began its own "Walmart Deals" event on Tuesday. Unlike Amazon, however, the Arkansas-based company’s deals can be found online and within its thousands of physical locations.

The company gave Walmart+ subscribers early access the evening before the "Walmart Deals" became available to its broader customer base. Walmart introduced the membership in the fall of 2020, with the membership carrying a $12.95/month or $98/year price tag in the U.S. The membership includes free shipping, delivery, and access to Paramount+ as a core benefit.

There are deals on electronics, home goods, clothing, back-to-school, toys and products in other categories, according to a Walmart press release.

"Walmart Deals" will end Sunday.

Meanwhile, Target has been holding its seven-day Target Circle Week for members of its free Target Circle rewards program since Sunday.

The retailer said in a press release that the event provides "seven days of big savings on the best deals for summer and early back-to-school and college shopping, including up to 50% off hundreds of items across every category – from school supplies and electronics to everyday essentials."

For example, one deal that is being offered during Target Circle Week is "buy two, get one free on books, movies and music," while customers can see 30% off the price of T-shirts, tanks and dresses through another, according to Target.

Tech and gaming are up to 40% cheaper during the event.

Target allowed those who have its Target Circle 360 membership, which costs $99 per year or $10.99 per month, to have early access to deals, the company said.

The retailer is offering a deal connected to the membership itself as well, providing $50 off the first same-day delivery order that customers who join during Circle week place, a press release said.

The company has been doing three "Deal of the Day" promotions available during Target Circle Week as well.