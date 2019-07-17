Amazon Prime Day 2019, by the numbers: Sales increased 72%

Over the course of the two-day blowout Amazon Prime Day sale, retailers with annual revenue over $1 billion saw their sales increase an average 72 percent, compared to an average week.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new report from Adobe Analytics, Tuesday -- the second day of the sale -- became the fourth day outside of the holiday season to surpass $2 billion in online sales. It's unclear how much money both days pulled in.

Companies that utilized "excellent email experiences" also saw a bigger boost in revenue: Those with a strong email strategy saw their sales climb 54 percent, compared to a 29 percent lift at other companies.

Electronics saw some of the biggest discounts on Tuesday, with up to 20 percent off smartphones and 12 percent off smartwatches.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,999.48 -10.42 -0.52%

Advertisement

”Prime Day has become an indisputable summer shopping holiday, greatly benefiting online retailers that can attract consumers to their site through compelling email campaigns or offering value-add services like buy online, pick up in-store,” said Jason Woosley, vice president, Commerce Product and Platform at Adobe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In a news release on Wednesday, the e-commerce behemoth said it was the largest shopping event in Amazon history, with sales surpassing those of Cyber Monday and Black Friday combined. A record number of people shopped during Prime Day in the U.S.

Amazon customers, in total, purchased more than 175 million items throughout the event. The company also said more new Prime members joined on July 15 than any other previous day, and almost as many on July 16, but did not provide specific numbers.