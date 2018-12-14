Amazon, New Jersey police cracking down on holiday package thieves

Amazon is teaming up with local authorities in Jersey City, New Jersey to crack down on package thieves during the busy holiday shopping season this winter.

The company and local police have placed fake Amazon packages with GPS devices and doorbell cameras around the city, the Associated Press reported. Amazon provided the equipment used in the sting operation free of charge.

“We appreciate the increased effort by local law enforcement to tackle package theft and remain committed to assisting however we can,” a company spokesperson said.

Similar operations targeting package thieves have run in Hayward, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, the AP said.

While it’s difficult to determine the prevalence of package theft, an estimated one in 12 Americans has experienced the phenomenon, according to InsuranceQuotes.com data.

The crackdown comes as Americans spend an unprecedented amount of money ordering packages online. E-commerce sales are expected to rise nearly 15 percent to a record $124.1 billion this holiday season, according to statistics from Adobe Analytics.

Amazon acquired smart doorbell-maker Ring for $1 billion last February. The company specializes in developing video-enabled doorbells and other home security devices.

“Ring’s mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods,” Ring said in a statement. “We are proud to support these local public safety initiatives because we know that when community members, law enforcement and the Ring team work together we can create safer neighborhoods.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.