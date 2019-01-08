Google leasing office space in LA shopping mall

Search giant Google snapped up more real estate in Los Angeles, with plans to rent parts of a redeveloped Los Angeles shopping mall.

The company will be leasing 584,000 square-feet at Westside Pavilion – a once iconic indoor shopping center owned in a joint venture by Hudson Pacific Properties and Macerich – taking over nearly the entire compound, according to Hudson Pacific Properties. The property has been renamed One Westside.

Westside Pavilion has been featured in a number of television shows and movies, including the 1995 hit film “Clueless.”

While the mall is still open, remaining leases are set to expire at the end of the month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The redevelopment is scheduled to be completed in 2022 and is said to include outdoor terraces and patios, with 15 foot folding glass walls to create an indoor-outdoor workspace. The space also offers a rooftop with a garden deck. The lease is for approximately 14 years.

Google declined to comment beyond the information released by Hudson Pacific Properties.

Last year, Google announced an expansion of its New York City office space – investing $1 billion with plans to double its local workforce.

The search giant joins the other major tech companies in a recent push to expand its physical presence.

E-commerce giant Amazon publicly detailed its search for a new headquarters – deciding last year to split its facilities between Virginia and New York, investing $2.5 billion in each location. Meanwhile, tech darling Apple quietly made plans to invest $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, Texas.