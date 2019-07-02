Amazon executive responds to ‘Last Week Tonight’ segment on warehouse conditions

A high-level Amazon executive slammed a recent “Last Week Tonight” segment which took aim at the online retail giant.

Continue Reading Below

John Oliver, the host of the weekly HBO program, focused on Amazon warehouses Sunday. The host spoke about the conditions those who work in a warehouse citing reports. He called the company an “industry trendsetter” and the “Michael Jackson of shipping.”

“The conditions in their warehouses are not nearly as fun as their ads like to suggest,” Oliver said before showing a segment on an Amazon seasonal warehouse worker who spoke about his experience while working at the warehouse.

Dave Clark, the senior vice president of operations at Amazon, tweeted he was a fan of Oliver’s show but said he was “wrong on Amazon.”

Advertisement

“Industry-leading $15 minimum wage and comprehensive benefits are just one of many programs we offer,” Clark wrote.

“We are proud of the safe, quality work environment in our facilities – so much so that we offer tours to the public ages six and up,” he continued. “But unlike over 100,000 other people this year, John [Oliver] and his producers did not take us up on our invitation to tour one of our facilities.”

Clark said he was proud of the employees.

“If they had they would have met the amazing people who work in our operations,” he wrote. “People whose passion and commitment are what makes the Amazon customer experience special. I am proud of our team and to suggest they would work in an environment like the one portrayed is insulting.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Most recently Amazon was criticized by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who accused Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of underpaying his workers. Amazon hit back saying Ocasio-Cortez was “just wrong.”

“Amazon is a leader on pay at $15 minimum wage + full benefits from day one. We also lobby to raise federal min wage,” the company tweeted.