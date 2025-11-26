Amazon investigated by FAA after delivery drone strikes internet cable

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident in which an Amazon delivery drone struck an overhead internet cable in Texas, the agency confirmed to FOX Business.

An Amazon MK30 drone, with registration number N139PA, hit the cable in Waco, Texas, at about 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, according to the FAA.

Amazon said the drone had just completed a delivery when it "clipped a thin, overhead internet cable," triggering a safe contingent landing – a built-in safety feature designed to bring the aircraft down immediately in unexpected situations.

"There were no injuries or widespread internet service outages," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business. "We’ve paid for the cable line’s repair for the customer and have apologized for the inconvenience this caused them."

The company said it self-reported the incident to the FAA and has not received any additional inquiries from regulators. Amazon also said that the line involved was an internet cable, not a power line.

Video appears to show the drone becoming entangled in the cable before descending slowly and landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed to FOX Business that it is not investigating the matter.

The Waco incident comes just one month after the FAA and NTSB opened a separate investigation in Tolleson, Arizona, where two Amazon Prime Air delivery drones struck a construction crane.

The FAA told FOX Business in October that the drones involved were MK30 drones that "collided with the boom of a crane." No injuries were reported.

In 2023, Amazon – in partnership with Amazon Pharmacy – began delivering prescription medications via drone to customers in College Station, Texas.

The company plans to deliver 500 million packages globally by drone by the end of the decade.

