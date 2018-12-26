Amazon 'Digital Day' year-end promotion wraps up holiday shopping season

Holiday shopping may be winding down, but Amazon has one more sales promotion for shoppers looking for last-minute deals before the end of the year.

Continue Reading Below

The e-commerce giant’s third annual “Digital Day” will offer major discounts on everything from graphic novels to tech gadgets. The event formally begins on Friday, but some deals will be live on the platform as early as Wednesday.

Notable savings opportunities include a 20 percent discount on Turbo Tax memberships and two-for-one deals for members of the “Audible” audiobook service. Amazon said “hundreds” of movies will also be available for bargain purchase or rentals.

“Amazon Digital Day continues to provide great deals on digital content,” said Aaron Rubenson, Amazon’s vice president of digital, app and game services. “We’re excited to help customers add new apps, games, movies, eBooks, Audible books, and more to their current device or the latest Amazon Fire tablet, Fire TV, or Kindle they just received over the holidays.”

The promotion will launch near the end of what is already a record online holiday shopping season. Consumers spent $110.6 billion through e-commerce platforms from Nov. 1 through Dec. 19, and are expected to top $126 billion in spending by the end of the year, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

Advertisement

Amazon said it delivered more items to shoppers this holiday shopping season than ever before, including more than one billion products shipped for free through its subscription platform, Prime.