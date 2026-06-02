Amazon announces dates for this year's Prime Day sales event

Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day sales event from June 23 through June 26 this year, moving one of its biggest shopping promotions out of its traditional July window as the retailer looks to capitalize on a crowded summer calendar.

The shift comes as Amazon targets consumer spending around the FIFA World Cup, Independence Day and celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary, according to a company executive.

Prime Day generated $24.1 billion in U.S. online spending in 2025 after Amazon expanded the event from two days to four, according to Adobe Analytics.

"This year, we have the (FIFA) World Cup," Jamil Ghani, Amazon Prime international vice president, told Reuters. "We've got also the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, and so we thought this week (beginning June 22) was the best week for us to hold Prime Day."

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The FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 through July 19, while Independence Day falls on July 4. Amazon said it considers major global events, religious holidays and bank holidays when selecting Prime Day dates each year.

Amazon announced in April that Prime Day 2026 would offer Prime members discounts across categories including electronics, apparel, beauty products, kitchen goods and groceries. The event will take place in more than two dozen countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

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Amazon is also pushing deeper into groceries and household essentials as it expands same-day and next-day delivery, a key part of its effort to compete more aggressively with Walmart.

The Seattle-based retailer hopes customers will stock up on groceries and everyday household items ahead of World Cup watch parties and Independence Day celebrations. The company has been investing heavily in faster delivery services, including expanded same-day delivery options for perishable foods.

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Ghani said grocery items are expected to account for a larger share of Amazon deliveries in the future as consumers purchase food and household essentials more frequently than discretionary products such as electronics, apparel and beauty items.

"As groceries and household essentials grow as a part of our business overall ... it'll grow as a percent of the total units that we ship," Ghani said.

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Last year's Prime Day event was Amazon's largest on record, according to the company, with customers purchasing products across more than 35 categories and independent sellers reaching record sales levels.

Reuters contributed to this report.