Amazon’s 30-minute delivery push raises stakes in race for speed

Amazon is rolling out 30-minute delivery across dozens of U.S. cities, marking its fastest shipping option yet as the retail giant continues to accelerate its push into ultra-fast fulfillment.

The new service, called Amazon Now, will deliver thousands of items — including groceries, household essentials and electronics — to customers’ doors in about 30 minutes.

The offering is now available in Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, and is expanding to additional markets such as Austin, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Oklahoma City and Phoenix.

"Amazon Now is for when you need or want the convenience of getting your Amazon order delivered in 30 minutes or less," Udit Madan, senior vice president of Amazon Worldwide Operations, said in a statement. "With thousands of items available for ultra-fast delivery, you can get everything from groceries for dinner, to AirPods before a flight, to household essentials like laundry detergent or toothpaste delivered right to your door.

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"Amazon Now complements Amazon’s existing fast-delivery offerings, including 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on more than 90,000 products and Same-Day Delivery on millions of items," Madan added.

Amazon said the new service relies on a network of smaller fulfillment sites located closer to customers, allowing for faster delivery times and shorter travel distances for drivers.

Prime members will pay $3.99 per order for the service, while non-members will pay $13.99. Additional fees will apply for smaller orders, including $1.99 for Prime members and $3.99 for non-Prime members for orders under $15.

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"Amazon Now uses a network of smaller locations designed for efficient order fulfillment, strategically placed close to where customers live and work," Amazon said. "This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times for customers."

Amazon plans to expand the service to tens of millions of customers by the end of 2026.

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The rollout comes as Amazon continues to invest heavily in speeding up deliveries, reporting that U.S. Prime members received more than 8 billion items the same or next day in 2025 — a more than 30% increase from the previous year.

The new offering adds to Amazon’s broader delivery network, which includes Prime Air drone delivery, offering sub-60-minute service in select U.S. locations, as well as one-hour, three-hour and same-day delivery options across thousands of cities and towns.

Amazon said 2025 marked its third consecutive year of record-fast delivery speeds, with more than 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the U.S., Prime members received over 8 billion of those shipments — up more than 30% year over year — with groceries and everyday essentials making up about half.

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The company said Prime members have access to free shipping on more than 300 million items, and saved an average of $550 on fast delivery last year — nearly four times the cost of a membership.