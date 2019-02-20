Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's ignorance on Amazon HQ2 deal isn't the only problem for NYC: Art Laffer

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing criticism after Amazon decided not to move their second headquarter to New York City.

The freshman Congresswoman was against the tax breaks that would have been given to the e-commerce giant.

“It’s not just Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that’s the problem. The problem is New York’s taxes," former Reagan economic advisor Art Laffer said during an interview on FOX Business' "The Evening Edit" on Wednesday. "When you’ve got taxes that high, no one will come without a deal.”

Amazon's Long Island City location was expected to create an estimated 25,000 jobs, but the company backed out of the deal on February 14th.

Since the deal has fallen through, other cities like Chicago and Newark are vying for Amazon to consider them for its second headquarter location.