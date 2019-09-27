‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ producer’s New York townhouse up for sale

Image 1 of 3

New York is one of the most expensive places to live in America. The city touts a median home value of nearly $700,000, three times that of the $230,000 U.S. national median.

Continue Reading Below

The lux Manhattan townhomes are part of what makes the city a hotspot. One of which was once owned by “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” TV Host Michael Davies.

Here are some of the details, courtesy of The Agency on the $15 million, 6,600 square-foot property up for sale:

Price: $14.99 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 6

Square feet: 6,670

Image 1 of 3

Along with the private garage, which is a rarity in a city with scant parking options, the full-service, white-glove home also comes with a private elevator, 20 floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city, an open chef’s kitchen and a roof deck lined with boxwood hedges.

Plus, its screening room and other top-line amenities make the “property a unique oasis in the best part the Tribeca,” real estate agent Natasha Barrett told Fox Business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are some of the other standout features:

Library

Image 1 of 2

Bathroom

Image 1 of 2

Private deck

Image 1 of 2

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS