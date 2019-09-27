Expand / Collapse search
‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ producer’s New York townhouse up for sale

By Fox Business
The New York home of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" TV producer Michael Davies is listed at a whopping $14.99 million.

New York is one of the most expensive places to live in America. The city touts a median home value of nearly $700,000, three times that of the $230,000 U.S. national median.

The lux Manhattan townhomes are part of what makes the city a hotspot. One of which was once owned by “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” TV Host Michael Davies.

Here are some of the details, courtesy of The Agency on the $15 million, 6,600 square-foot property up for sale:

Price: $14.99 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 6

Square feet: 6,670

The New York home of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” TV producer Michael Davies is listed at a whopping $14.99 million. (Courtesy of The Agency)

Along with the private garage, which is a rarity in a city with scant parking options, the full-service, white-glove home also comes with a private elevator, 20 floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city, an open chef’s kitchen and a roof deck lined with boxwood hedges.

Plus, its screening room and other top-line amenities make the “property a unique oasis in the best part the Tribeca,” real estate agent Natasha Barrett told Fox Business.

Here are some of the other standout features:

Library

The New York home of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” TV producer Michael Davies is listed at a whopping $14.99 million. (Courtesy of The Agency)

Bathroom

The New York home of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” TV producer Michael Davies is listed at a whopping $14.99 million. (Courtesy of The Agency)

Private deck

The New York home of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” TV producer Michael Davies is listed at a whopping $14.99 million. (Courtesy of The Agency)

