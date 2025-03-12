Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Published

These were the 5 hottest housing markets in February, according to Realtor.com

The housing market in Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut received first-place in February

Fox News contributor Katrina Campins breaks down what the drop in mortgage rates means for the housing market on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.' video

Housing market got 'a glimpse of hope' with drop in mortgage rates: Katrina Campins

Fox News contributor Katrina Campins breaks down what the drop in mortgage rates means for the housing market on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

recently-released report from Realtor.com has identified the U.S. housing markets that proved to be the "hottest" in February. 

The real estate website said crafting the list involved looking at unique views that properties drew on Realtor.com for demand and how long listings were live.

Three of February’s markets – Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Manchester-Nashua and Kenosha – previously appeared at the top of the rankings for January, albeit two of those held slightly different positions, the report showed. The other two – Rockford and Lancaster – saw their spots rise in the hotness rankings from the first month of 2025.

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

Skyline view of Hartford on Connecticut River with lights coming on, Connecticut. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Skyline view of Hartford on Connecticut River with lights coming on, Connecticut. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The housing market in Hartford, West Hartford and East Hartford showed "red-hot conditions" in February, with homes spending a median of 38 days up for sale, the Realtor.com report said. Listings for properties in the area last month drew 4.2 times as many views than the national median.

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

Manchester, NH - January 9: Long buildings stretch out on Commercial Street. Manchester leaders hope to improve the reputation of their city with a rebranding effort. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Manchester, NH - January 9: Long buildings stretch out on Commercial Street. Manchester leaders hope to improve the reputation of their city with a rebranding effort. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Manchester-Nashua market’s 39 median days on the market and 3.5 times as many unique views compared to the national median resulted in it receiving the No. 2 spot in February. The report also noted sellers only slashed the price of 9.9% of homes in the market during the period. 

Kenosha, Wisconsin

kenosha wisconsin

Sailboats at Kenosha Harbor, (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The median price of homes in Kenosha was $338,000 in February, with properties getting purchased after a median 36 days of being listed, according to Realtor.com. The city is located just north of the Wisconsin-Illinois border and sits on Lake Michigan.  

Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS - JULY 02: A view of a vintage car at the street fair during Prime Video's "A League Of Their Own" Special Screening on July 02, 2022 in Rockford, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Prime Video)

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS - JULY 02: A view of a vintage car at the street fair during Prime Video's "A League Of Their Own" Special Screening on July 02, 2022 in Rockford, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Prime Video) (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Prime Video / Getty Images)

The report found that homes in Rockford, which climbed four spots month-over-month to third-hottest in February, boasted 2.5 times as many views as the national median. More than 146,000 people lived there as of July 2023, according to the Census Bureau.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, PA - NOVEMBER 5: A boy cycles past a home with a Hillary Clinton yard sign November 5, 2016 in Lancaster, Pennsyvalnia. Polls have narrowed in the final days of the campaign before election day on November 8. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, PA - NOVEMBER 5: A boy cycles past a home with a Hillary Clinton yard sign November 5, 2016 in Lancaster, Pennsyvalnia. Polls have narrowed in the final days of the campaign before election day on November 8. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Im (Mark Makela/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In this south central Pennsylvania city, buyers snagged homes a median of 37 days after they hit the market, the report said. It also pegged the median listing price at $425,000.

For sale sign at home

A "For Sale" sign outside of a home in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release existing homes sales figures on February 21. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The other markets that appeared among Realtor.com’s top-10 for hotness in February were Concord, New Hampshire; Worcester, Massachusetts; Springfield, Massachusetts; Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts; and Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut. 

Overall, the Realtor.com report looked at the 20 "hottest" markets. 

The hottest markets averaged a 0.9% lift in price compared to a year ago, according to the report. At the same time, however, it found the prices in a majority of them were below the median $412,000 for the U.S.

The amount of time homes in the hottest markets were up for sale ranged from 33-51 days, per Realtor.com. That, according to the report, was much lower than the national median. 

About 15% of Americans intend to make a home purchase this year, according to a survey NerdWallet released in late January. 

The U.S. saw 4.06 millions sales of existing homes last year, according to CNN.