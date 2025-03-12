These were the 5 hottest housing markets in February, according to Realtor.com

A recently-released report from Realtor.com has identified the U.S. housing markets that proved to be the "hottest" in February.

The real estate website said crafting the list involved looking at unique views that properties drew on Realtor.com for demand and how long listings were live.

Three of February’s markets – Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Manchester-Nashua and Kenosha – previously appeared at the top of the rankings for January, albeit two of those held slightly different positions, the report showed. The other two – Rockford and Lancaster – saw their spots rise in the hotness rankings from the first month of 2025.

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

The housing market in Hartford, West Hartford and East Hartford showed "red-hot conditions" in February, with homes spending a median of 38 days up for sale, the Realtor.com report said. Listings for properties in the area last month drew 4.2 times as many views than the national median.

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

The Manchester-Nashua market’s 39 median days on the market and 3.5 times as many unique views compared to the national median resulted in it receiving the No. 2 spot in February. The report also noted sellers only slashed the price of 9.9% of homes in the market during the period.

Kenosha, Wisconsin

The median price of homes in Kenosha was $338,000 in February, with properties getting purchased after a median 36 days of being listed, according to Realtor.com. The city is located just north of the Wisconsin-Illinois border and sits on Lake Michigan.

Rockford, Illinois

The report found that homes in Rockford, which climbed four spots month-over-month to third-hottest in February, boasted 2.5 times as many views as the national median. More than 146,000 people lived there as of July 2023, according to the Census Bureau.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

In this south central Pennsylvania city, buyers snagged homes a median of 37 days after they hit the market, the report said. It also pegged the median listing price at $425,000.

The other markets that appeared among Realtor.com’s top-10 for hotness in February were Concord, New Hampshire; Worcester, Massachusetts; Springfield, Massachusetts; Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts; and Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut.

Overall, the Realtor.com report looked at the 20 "hottest" markets.

The hottest markets averaged a 0.9% lift in price compared to a year ago, according to the report. At the same time, however, it found the prices in a majority of them were below the median $412,000 for the U.S.

The amount of time homes in the hottest markets were up for sale ranged from 33-51 days, per Realtor.com. That, according to the report, was much lower than the national median.

About 15% of Americans intend to make a home purchase this year, according to a survey NerdWallet released in late January.

The U.S. saw 4.06 millions sales of existing homes last year, according to CNN.