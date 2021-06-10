Former Vice President Mike Pence buys $1.93 million mansion in home state of Indiana

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, purchased a 10,349-square-foot home for $1.93 million on the outskirts of Carmel, Indiana, at the end of May, according to property records.

The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom residence sits on 5 acres with a "beautiful Dock looking onto the awesome pond," according to the listing with Jerome Kutche of RE/MAX Legends Group based in Indianapolis. He declined to comment.

The home was listed on April 1 for $1.8 million, according to listing records. The sale price indicates the Pences offered more than the asking price and closed on the deal on May 25, according to property records.

TOMMY HILFIGER SELLS ECCENTRIC FLORIDA MANSION WITH SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF WALLPAPER

Mr. Pence announced his plans to move back to his home state in a speech made in Columbus, Indiana, after the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January.

"I’ve already promised Karen we’ll be moving back to Indiana come this summer," Mr. Pence said at the time. "There’s no place like home."

The former vice president was governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, when he became the vice president. Mr. Pence, 62, also represented the state in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

JOE BIDEN'S DELAWARE BEACH HOUSE: WHAT TO KNOW

The house had been on and off the market since November 2018, when it was listed for nearly $2 million, according to listing records. The price was slashed by about $1 million in May 2019, and, a year later, it dropped again to $1.8 million. The sellers purchased the property for $598,500 in 2006, records show.

Amenities of the home include an open floor plan, geothermal temperature control, a large screened-in porch, a wood-paneled library, a workout room with a bathroom, four garage bays and a media room adjacent to a custom wet bar and game room, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There’s also an indoor basketball court that’s about one-third of the size of a regulation court, plus several terraces and a pool, the listing said.

A spokesperson for Mr. Pence did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Indy Star first reported details of the new house.