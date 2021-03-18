Half of US homebuyers will ditch their budget for a 'lucky' home: Survey

Superstition is seemingly driving the real estate market.

According to a new LendingTree survey, nearly half of U.S. homebuyers, 47%, are willing to ditch their budget if they find a home that feels lucky.

On average, homebuyers said they'd increase their budget by at least $38,000 in order to take the plunge, the data shows.

About 35% of buyers would dole out extra cash even if the street number was their lucky number.

However, if a home feels unlucky, a slew of buyers won't take the plunge. In fact, about 43% admitted that they have had issues selling their property because of superstitious buyers.

Nearly 40% disclosed that they wouldn't live next to a cemetery. Another 32% won't take the plunge if the home has an unlucky street number while 30% won't buy a home if there was a prior tragedy in the home such as a death.

To illustrate this, LendingTree asked homebuyers if they would live on Elm Street, which is a reference to the American supernatural slasher film, "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

While 71% said yes, 20% of those buyers would expect a price reduction on the home.

And although nearly 69% would buy a house with an unlucky street number, 20% of those buyers would prefer to pay less because of this numeric superstition.

Regardless, some admit that they have specific rituals to cleanse a new home of bad energy.