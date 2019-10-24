Expand / Collapse search
Unique guitar-shaped hotel opens at Florida Seminole casino

Associated Press
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — It looks like the guitar Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page played. But this one is 450 feet (137 meters) tall and is a light-beam hotel that the Seminole Tribe wants to become South Florida's latest tourist destination.

The Guitar Hotel's grand opening is Thursday on the tribe's land in Hollywood. It's the latest step in the Seminole Hard Rock empire, which includes naming rights on the Miami-area stadium where the 2020 Super Bowl will be played.

It's a unique addition to South Florida's tourist landscape and no hotel is like it in the world. It has more than 600 rooms and at night, beams of light will mimic the strings of the guitar.

The $1.5 billion project also has a refurbished venue for concerts and other events, starting with Maroon 5 on Friday.