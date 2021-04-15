The top 10 US housing markets

New Hampshire came in at No. 1 for having the best housing markets in the country, namely the Manchester-Nashua and Concord metro areas, according to a new report.

Real estate listing website Realtor.com ranked the top 20 markets in the U.S. for March 2021, all of which received 1.4 to 4.1 times the number of viewers per home for sale compared to the national rate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, reclaimed its spot at No. 1 after holding the top position for four months in 2020. However, the area has been considered a "mainstay in the top 20 hottest markets for several years, especially in the warmer months," according to Realtor.com economic research analyst Nicolas Bedo.

In March, half of the homes in Manchester were selling in less than 19 days, about 35 days faster than what's typical in the rest of the country, according to the data.

The data underscored the trend seen across the county that "when an area gains popularity, its neighboring cities become spillover markets that absorb some of the demand," Bedo said.

These secondary markets dominate the list due to the fact that buyers, especially amid the pandemic, continue to prioritize space while wanting to remain close to major hubs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A prime example is Concord, New Hampshire. Sitting just 34 miles from Manchester, Concord has been named the second-best housing market.

"While Manchester has been the more popular market over time, Concord, NH has gradually ridden that wave to now essentially match Manchester’s position," Bedo said.

Here are the top 10 housing markets in March 2021 according to Realtor.com: