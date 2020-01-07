Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion takes multimillion-dollar price cut

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen are still hoping to cash in on their Massachusetts mansion after slashing its price roughly $8 million from when it first hit the market.

Continue Reading Below

The high-profile couple, who have a combined net worth surpassing $500 million, reduced the price to their gated custom-built 5-bedroom, 7 bath family home to a price point of roughly $33.9 million. The home previously drew attention last summer when it hit the real estate market with its original price tag of nearly $40 million, making it the highest-priced home on the market for Brookline, according to Forbes.

Listings for the property are available on several real estate sites as of Tuesday, including Zillow, Barrett Sotheby's International Realty and Castles Unlimited.

BIGGEST PALM BEACH LUXURY REAL ESTATE SALES OF 2019 SHOW MARKET STILL SIZZLING

The multimillion-dollar reduction comes amid an uncertain future for the quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent for the first time this March after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has said it is unlikely he will retire this offseason.

Brady is ranked No. 81 on Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes, while Bündchen comes in at No. 99 for the Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Entertainers.

DR. PHIL'S BIZARRE MANSION GOES ON THE MARKET FOR $5.75M

The home sits on more than five acres of property in Brookline with a three-car garage, a stoned carport and circular driveway that holds up to 20 vehicles, according to the Barrett Sotheby's International Realty listing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The mansion, designed by architect Richard Landry, AIA, of Landry Design Group in 2015, also comes with an extensive list of amenities including a recreation room, kids playroom, wine room, gym, spa and outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

The property also features a detached barn-inspired guest house, with yoga studio that provides a "zen-like experience," full bath and sleeping loft, according to the listing.

The home was also featured in 2018 on Vogue's "73 Questions" video series.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE