Texas 'Darth Vader' home listed for $4.3 million

An otherworldly home hit the Texas real estate market as the "Darth Vader House" goes on sale for a whopping $4.3 million.

The Houston home is a 7,040-square-foot, two-story structure with four bedrooms, five full baths and a half-bath, sitting on an 18,000-square-foot lot.

As impressive as all of that sounds, what really stands out about the property – listed on Thursday by HAR – is how closely it resembles the helmet of iconic movie villain Darth Vader.

PRIVATE ISLAND WITH UNDERGROUND TUNNEL ENTRANCE HITS THE MARKET AFTER NEARLY TWO DECADES OF CONSTRUCTION

The home was built in 1992 and features angular cuts on its roof and entrance that give the home the appearance of eyes and the Sith lord’s famous respirator.

The inside is characterized by a flowing open-plan layout with bold blue lighting and massive windows that let in plenty of natural light – an ironic feature for a Dark Lord lair.

The style of the home toes the line between modern futurism and mid-modernism.

The "contemporary masterpiece" draws a lot of attention, with frequent visitors who stop to take photos: If you can put up with that, the home can be yours – as long as you can put up with the hefty property tax bill.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The home is listed by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.