Raggaeton star Nicky Jam lists Miami Beach home for $3.3 million

A luxurious home just listed for sale on Miami Beach’s exclusive Palm Island is owned by reggaeton singer Nicky Jam.

Jam is best known for global Billboard chart-topping songs like his collaboration with Enrique Iglesias, “El Perdon,” and “Live it Up,” the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup he recorded with Will Smith.

His modern Florida home is listed for $3.3 million with Tony Rodriguez-Tellaheche of Prestige Realty Group.

The 3,617-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and five full bathrooms.

It’s designed for indoor-outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors. There are high ceilings, hardwood floors and clean modern finishes.

The kitchen is outfitted with premium appliances and a large island with seating and a cooktop. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining space.

Upstairs, each of the bedrooms features large walk-in closets. The owner’s suite also includes a private outdoor terrace. Listing photos show multiple bathrooms with large soaking tubs, walk-in showers and dual vanities.

The property’s outdoor spaces also include a wooden deck and an infinity pool.

The home is located in a gated community with amenities like tennis and basketball courts.