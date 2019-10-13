Rock and roll in NYC: The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. seeking renters

Known for landing top hits like “Last Nite,” Albert Hammond Jr. is looking for someone to rent his Manhattan digs.

Continue Reading Below

The famous early 2000s rhythm and lead guitarist for The Strokes is hoping to offload his place in NYC to someone looking to lease it for a solid $6,750 a month.

According to the listing, the 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft is in a 1900s building in the NoLita neighborhood has the original columns and a planted roof deck.

The open plan also features “two renovated spa-steam bathrooms with heated floors.”

Image 1 of 4

Of course, given its owner, the place comes with a built-sound system. Before he moved in, it was raw loft space.

While Hammond Jr. has since gone solo, the band is rumored to be releasing a new album soon and plans to kick off their 2019 tour in Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve.

FOX Business reached out to Compass listing agent Taylor Travaglione, who was unavailable for comment.