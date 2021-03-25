Steve Wynn company flips Palm Beach, Florida home for $5.2M profit after 3 months

Casino mogul Steve Wynn walked away from a Palm Beach, Florida, property with a jackpot.

A company controlled by the billionaire just flipped a waterfront home in the beach community for $23.68 million that it had purchased in December for $18.4 million, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

The 7,273-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sits on the Intracoastal Waterway with 155 feet of water frontage and a private dock, according to former listing details.

The 2020-built home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath. It also has a glass wine cellar, a fireplace and an elevator.

Outside, there’s a covered balcony, a 40-foot pool with a sun shelf and a spa.

The buyer in the second sale was an attorney from Cincinnati, Ohio, the Daily News reported.

Wynn, the co-founder and former CEO of Wynn Resorts who resigned in 2018 amid sexual misconduct accusations, has a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. He still owns two other homes in Palm Beach, the Daily News reported.