Single women becoming 'powerful force' in real estate, expert says

Women homebuyers are becoming a "powerful force" in the real estate market during the coronavirus pandemic, luxury real estate specialist Katrina Campins said during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria."

Single women comprised 15.7% of total home purchases throughout the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 15.3% a year earlier, according to Redfin.

Additionally, single women purchased 8.7% more homes in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus 2019. That’s a significant increase over single men, who purchased 4.6% more homes in the fourth quarter than 2019.

KATRINA CAMPINS: “We’re beginning to see single women are becoming a powerful force in the real estate industry, it’s quite amazing. Seventy-three percent of women said that buying a home was a top priority over marriage.

...

So what we’re beginning to see is that women – they’re becoming more educated, they’re getting more bachelor’s degrees and with that is also coming higher income and with that is coming purchasing power. But I think you know back in the day women would wait to find love, get married, and then have the life that they desire.

...

Now women are in the trenches, they are now actually creating this life for themselves. They are also very well aware that homeownership is one of the main ways that wealth is created in this country. So, they don’t want to wait to find the man of their dreams to be able to create that wealth. They want to do that for themselves and that’s why we’re seeing that 20% of homeownership that occurred in 2019 were single women."