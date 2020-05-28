Pending home sales plunged 21.8% in April on monthly basis

BALTIMORE — April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8% from a year ago. The index is a barometer of sales over the next two months when the transactions are completed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There are signs that home sales have reached a trough and could rebound. Low mortgage rates have supported buyer demand, such that the government's report of new-home sales showed a slight increase in purchases last month.