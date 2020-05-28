Expand / Collapse search
Pending home sales plunged 21.8% in April on monthly basis

Decline marks steepest drop since 2001

Associated Press
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran discusses how the housing market and American lifestyle will shift along with coronavirus. video

Housing will rebound from coronavirus: Real estate mogul

BALTIMORE — April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8% from a year ago. The index is a barometer of sales over the next two months when the transactions are completed.

There are signs that home sales have reached a trough and could rebound. Low mortgage rates have supported buyer demand, such that the government's report of new-home sales showed a slight increase in purchases last month.