Papa John shows off huge Kentucky mansion on TikTok

“Papa” John Schnatter has been showing off his gigantic Kentucky home in a series of TikTok videos.

The ousted founder of the eponymous pizza chain lives in a huge, opulent mansion in Anchorage, Kentucky, a small city outside Louisville.

“Welcome to my crib,” Schnatter says in the first video, which cuts to aerial shots of the sprawling property.

The 15-acre property is worth $12 million, county records show. The main home is about 18,000 square feet, and there’s also a 6,800-square-foot carriage house and a small guest house. The grounds also include a pool, a pond and lots of landscaping.

Schnatter’s ex-wife signed over the deed to him alone last month as part of their divorce settlement, records show.

The camera enters through the large carved wood double doors and into the two-story foyer decked out with columns and marble floors, where Schnatter stops to display his towering sculpture of two eagles mating, which he explains is actually a clock that rotates four times each hour.

“Eagles go up several thousand feet, they mate all the way down and right before they hit the earth, they separate so they don’t get hurt or killed,” he says. “Perfect timing.”

Schnatter then turns to another set of double doors – the library, he says.

“This is where I film a lot of footage,” he says. “This is where I work, write letters.”

In the second video, Schnatter introduces viewers to the large library with stained dark wood detailing, built-in bookshelves, a cathedral ceiling and a fireplace with an enormous mantle. Sitting above it is what he says is a "bishop's chair" from an Italian church he estimates is 400-500 years old.

That's all Schnatter has shown so far in the tour series. But other videos reveal more of the home, like built-ins and a large stone fireplace in the background of other rooms as he models a line of T-shirts and lifts weights.

In other videos on his TikTok account, Schnatter shows off his collection of Camaros and his private helicopter, which he calls the “Papa choppa.”

