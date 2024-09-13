Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos
Owner who sold 'Billionaire Bunker' mansion at discount sues Realtor for not disclosing Jeff Bezos was buyer

The homeowner said he sold the mansion for less than the asking price before he knew Bezos was the buyer

The Amazon founder, the world's third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency) video

Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys new mega mansion on exclusive Miami island

The Amazon founder, the world's third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency)

The man who sold Jeff Bezos his posh mansion for $79 million near Miami Beach is suing the Realtor who handled the sale, saying the Realtor concealed the name of the buyer, potentially costing him up to $6 million. 

Leo Kryss, co-founder of Brazilian toy and electronics company Tectoy, filed a lawsuit against Douglas Elliman, alleging the real estate firm's CEO told him personally that Bezos was not the buyer of the seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom home, which sits on a 2.8-acre estate, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Indian Creek Island

An aerial view of Indian Creek Island. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Douglas Elliman failed to fulfill their duties to our client. … They knew or should have known who the ultimate beneficial purchaser was and misrepresented that very important fact to our client," Dana Clayton, an attorney for Kryss, told the newspaper. 

Kryss put the home up for sale last year with an $85 million price tag. Bezos initially purchased the property next door for $68 million. He later anonymously made a $79 million offer for Kyrss's estate. 

Jeff Bezos and an overhead view of the home with pool

Jeff Bezos purchased the property on Indian Creek Island for $79 million, according to a lawsuit filed by the former homeowner against the Realtor who handled the sale.  (Romain Maurice/MEGA I Michael M. Santiago/Pool via Reuters / Mega)

Kyrss asked if Bezos was the person who put in the offer. His lawsuit states Douglas Elliman CEO Jay Parker said Bezos was not the buyer and that the purchaser would not agree to go above $79 million for the property.

The lawsuit alleges that Celine Klepach, the real estate agent who handled the sale, is the daughter of Benny Klepach, the mayor of Indian Creek, the newspaper reported.

He allegedly led Kryss to believe that the property was being bought for the Klepach family, the Journal reported.

After the sale. Kyrss learned that Bezos had made the offer. He wouldn't have agreed to cut down the price by 7% had he known, Kryss's lawsuit states. 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art Nov. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

Indian Creek Island, known as "Billionaire Bunker" includes a number of famous residents, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and retired NFL star Tom Brady.

Douglas Elliman declined to comment to FOX Business. 

FOX Business' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 