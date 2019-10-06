New York City luxury properties: What living large looks like in the Big Apple

Image 1 of 5

If you can make it in the Big Apple, you can make it anywhere.

Especially if you can afford an eight-figure home.

Luxury real estate isn’t hard to find in New York City: Thanks to Compass Real Estate, here are a few places on the market that showcase some of the best of what the island of Manhattan has to offer:

$14,500,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

2 half bathrooms

7,500 sq. feet

This penthouse space in SoHo on historic Greene Street is in a restored cast-iron building, according to Compass listing agent Scott Hustis.

The space will leave most “speechless,” he said, given the “exposed brick and Venetian plaster walls,” along with floor-to-ceiling windows.

With limited light and outdoor space available in the city, the five outdoor spaces make this luxury property stand out.

$15,000,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

2 half bathrooms

8,000 + sq. feet

This seven-story mansion in the center of TriBeCa was originally designed by the pioneer of the neighborhood’s modernization – John L. Petrarca.

Compass listing agent Brandon Trentham describes the redesign as “stunning,” with features such as“soaring ceiling heights, a private elevator, Italian marble and iron spiral staircase.” The home is equipped with a motion-activated lighting system.

A recreation room on the cellar floor also features a 180-bottle wine fridge.

$22,500,000

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bathroom

4,500 + sq. feet

On the West Side of town, this eight-figure condo is in the Soori High Line building in Chelsea.

Compass listing agent James Morgan says the building offers “five-star, hotel-like amenities” that include a 24-hour doorman, on-site lifestyle concierge, gym and spa suite. Also included: yoga and pilates studios.

The outdoor space includes more than 1,700 square feet of terraces, and its own private pool.

$29,750,000

4 bedroom

4 bathroom

1 half bathroom

6,600 + sq. feet

This duplex is considered a “rare opportunity” by Compass listing agent Leonard Steinberg, since it includes one of “the largest continuous terrace” spaces in Manhattan.

The outdoor space is the only one available in the building.

Located in the heart of the Midtown Cultural District near Park Avenue, the space has direct double-elevator access.

$50,000,000

6 bedroom

8 bathroom

10,000 + sq. feet

One of the more expensive properties available on the Upper East Side, this home is in a building designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, who says it has “a unique and striking personality.”

Viñoly has designed projects all over the world, including Tokyo’s International Forum and The Curve Theatre in London, according to Compass listing agent Maria Belen Avellaneda.

With seven levels, the home includes an elevator and roof deck with visually stimulating perspectives.

Avellaneda calls it “an art collector’s dream.”