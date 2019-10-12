Hard Rock Hotel construction project collapses in New Orleans

A construction project turned into a disaster when the top floors of a Hard Rock Casino hotel in New Orleans collapsed, according to Nola.com.

Video taken by a viewer and sent to WWL-TV shows the devastation from the top floors.

New Orleans EMS tells the local publication at least three people were injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews had been hoisting and installing a rooftop pool this week, local affiliate FOX 8 reported.

The Canal Street construction of the hotel in downtown New Orleans was announced in February 2018. Hard Rock International had originally planned to open the 18-story hotel in the spring of 2019, but its opening was pushed back to the spring of 2020. The company planned to build 350 hotel rooms, four meeting spaces, two ballrooms plus 62 one- and two-bedroom units available for purchase.

The hotel’s development had been part of a local “renaissance” of new projects coming to the area, according to the FOX 8 report. Another building on Canal Street was destroyed by a fire three years ago. One former theater hadn’t been touched since before Hurricane Katrina hit the city.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.