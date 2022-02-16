Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Housing market is the 'strongest' it's ever been: Mortgage Bankers Association board member

Real estate expert projects $1.7 trillion purchase market in 2022

close
Mphasis Digital Risk co-founder and Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor gives his assessment of the housing market. video

Housing market is the ‘strongest’ it’s ever been: Real estate expert

Mphasis Digital Risk co-founder and Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor gives his assessment of the housing market.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor said the housing market is the "strongest it's ever been," coming off of a red-hot $3.9 trillion purchase market in 2021.

FAMED SPELLING MANOR IN LOS ANGELES LISTS FOR $165 MILLION

JEFF TAYLOR: So right now, the housing market's probably the strongest that it's ever been. We're coming off a $3.9 trillion year in 2021. And as we head into 2022, the key stat that we're looking at is we're projecting a $1.7 trillion purchase market. To get perspective, this is the strongest purchase market in the last 25 years. And with home equity at all-time record highs at $23 trillion, this is as strong across the nation as we've seen the housing market in the last couple of decades. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Mphasis Digital Risk co-founder and Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor discusses how cryptocurrency can impact the housing market. video

How is crypto changing the housing market?

Mphasis Digital Risk co-founder and Mortgage Bankers Association board member Jeff Taylor discusses how cryptocurrency can impact the housing market.