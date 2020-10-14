Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx lists $5.7M California estate

Nikki Sixx will be getting out of the same ol’ situation as he looks to sell his home outside Los Angeles.

Sixx, best known for his work as the primary songwriter and bass player in Mötley Crüe. is asking $5.699 million for the Westlake Village, California property.

The 10,300-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and 10 total bathrooms, according to the listing with Emil Hartoonian of The Agency. It’s located in a private guard-gated community.

The home features a grand gallery foyer that’s open to the library, dining room and living room. There are high ceilings throughout.

The huge kitchen includes two islands and a breakfast dinette.

The ground-floor master suite has its own formal entryway. Inside, there’s a private living room with fireplace, another fireplace in the bedroom, a spa-like bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.

The home also features an office, a movie theater with tiered, bed-like seating and a lounge.

Outside, the property features covered living and dining spaces, a pool, spa, fountain and a casita.

