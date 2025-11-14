This is the most affordable city in the US

The most affordable city in the U.S. sits in the western part of Pennsylvania.

Realtor.com economists determined in a recent report that Pittsburgh is the lowest-priced large housing market in the U.S.

In October, the median listing price of a home in the metro was $250,000, which is more than $150,000 below the national median, according to Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones.

This comes just after the Steel City caught attention this summer for being the only major metro where becoming a first-time homeowner was more economical than paying monthly rent, Realtor.com reported.

Of the 50 largest U.S. metros, it was among only three that were deemed affordable for median earners based on the 30% affordability rule of thumb, Jones said in a June report.

The 30% affordability rule suggests that a potential homebuyer should spend no more than about 30% of their pre-tax income on housing, so there is room for other non-negotiables as well as savings. It is seen as a helpful benchmark for prospective buyers to gauge whether purchasing a home is financially prudent.

In May, the typical Pittsburgh for-sale home cost just $249,900, requiring only 27.4% of the median income to finance, assuming a 20% down payment and a typical 30-year fixed mortgage rate.

Pittsburgh is made up of 90 neighborhoods. In September 2025, the median list price was $269,000, trending up 3.5% year-over-year, while the median sold price was slightly higher at $271,000.

For nearly two years, mortgage rates have hovered near their highest levels in more than two decades, creating a significant barrier to entry into the U.S. housing market, slowing demand and making the American dream of owning a home seem out of reach for many. However, Pittsburgh could be a bright spot for some of those buyers who have been grappling with the ongoing affordability crisis in the housing market.

Those challenges don't appear to be going away anytime soon either, as mortgage rates ticked higher on Thursday for the second straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey showed the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.24% from last week's reading of 6.22%.

Anthony Smith, Realtor.com's senior economist, said the "near-flat movement" in rates "reflects a broader market pause, as sentiment surrounding the government’s reopening is tempered by lingering fiscal and economic uncertainty."

"While the 10-year Treasury yield has shown signs of stabilizing, there is still no meaningful catalyst to push rates decisively higher or lower," he said.